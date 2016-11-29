Dark Side Of The Moon
Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)
Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Easy Star All-Stars
Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon, a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which has been on the reggae... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:29 PM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews
The Church's Late-Period, Psych-Rock Masterpiece
That The Church still have great albums in them isn't a surprise; they've already proven themselves one of the few bands unblemished by age. Each year the veteran rock band gets older, grayer, farther removed from their '80s stardom and ostensibly.. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music