Daughter
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 17-23
A big week for rap brings Tory Lanez, Atmosphere and Machine Gun Kelly to town. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Just Announced: The National, Toro Y Moi
As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more
May 6, 2013 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reality or Illusion
Eisenheim the Illusionist (Edward Norton) hardens his face into a mask of intense concentration, holding his audience spellbound in the gas lit darkness of a fin de siecle Vienna theater. The camera glides forward to reveal that the hall is ringe.. more
Jun 14, 2010 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Predictions About the Special Session for MPS
In fact, according to our sources in Madison, legislatorswon’t take up the measure Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
The St. Andrew’s Society gathered at the Wisconsin Club for its 151st annual Robert Burns Anniversary Banquet to honor the Scottish bard. Led by Society President Jon Young,Boris + Doris on the town more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE