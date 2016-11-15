RSS

Daughter

twim_mgk.jpg.jpe

A big week for rap brings Tory Lanez, Atmosphere and Machine Gun Kelly to town. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the national.jpg.jpe

As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more

May 6, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Eisenheim the Illusionist (Edward Norton) hardens his face into a mask of intense concentration, holding his audience spellbound in the gas lit darkness of a fin de siecle Vienna theater. The camera glides forward to reveal that the hall is ringe.. more

Jun 14, 2010 2:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

In fact, according to our sources in Madison, legislatorswon’t take up the measure Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The St. Andrew’s Society gathered at the Wisconsin Club for its 151st annual Robert Burns Anniversary Banquet to honor the Scottish bard. Led by Society President Jon Young,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES