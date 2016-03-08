RSS

Dave Alvin

A near-death experience brought Blasters veterans Dave and Phil Alvin back together again. They perform a live concert together at Shank Hall on Thursday, March 17. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:22 PM Music Feature

Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early '80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin's... more

Jul 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

