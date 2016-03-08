RSS
Brothers Dave and Phil Alvin Make Up for ‘Lost Time’
A near-death experience brought Blasters veterans Dave and Phil Alvin back together again. They perform a live concert together at Shank Hall on Thursday, March 17. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:22 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early '80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early '80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin's... more
Jul 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
