Miller's Secret Chevy Metal Concert Featured Lots of Covers, No Dave Grohl
A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more
Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Queens of the Stone Age Will Play the Riverside in May
The seminal stoner-rock band Queens of the Stone Age have avoided Milwaukee on their last few tours, but this time around they're making good. The group will play the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 7 as part of their tour behind last year's ... more
Feb 10, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Zac Brown Band Will Return to the Marcus Amphitheater
Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain .. more
Jan 10, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Café Corazon Exudes Charm, Warmth
Café Corazon is the newest addition to Riverwest dining. The restaurants in this neighborhood tend to be small, and Café Corazon is no exception. The Mexican eatery is located in a curious triangular-shaped building that once housed a taver... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IfIHadAHiFi @ Cactus Club
Being surrounded by friends is the best way to go out, and Milwaukee’s White, Wrench, Conservatory (WWC), playing their last show five years to the date after their first gig at UW-Milwaukee’s 8th Note café, couldn’t have had a be more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
ART KUMBALEK
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world,ain'a? So listen, sorr The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
Unplugged In New York, Revisited
Unplugged In New York, RevisitedWhat the DVD outtakes tell us about NirvanaThis summer, I wrote a blog post begging for a deluxe edition of Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York, and my wish came true (mostly). Last week, Geffen finally released .. more
Nov 29, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music