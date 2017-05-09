Dave Obey
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments
Laurel And Hardy: The Soda Gag
I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie.. more
Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Transit Inches Forward
When we voted for change in November, we didn’t realize what stupid, long-running political battles we might be able to clear off our books. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments