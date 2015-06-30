RSS
David Barnett
Who’s Buying Art?
Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more
Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
46 Years of Art Collecting
“Blast From the Past: Forty-Six Years, Forty-Six Works of Art” serves as testament to the David Barnett Gallery’s 46 years of art collection and stewardship. Now the owner of more than 6,000 artworks, Barnett nevertheless more
May 28, 2013 9:32 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
