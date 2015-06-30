RSS

David Barnett

Six Milwaukee art gallery owners answer the question: Who’s buying art? more

Jun 30, 2015 7:55 PM A&E Feature

“Blast From the Past: Forty-Six Years, Forty-Six Works of Art” serves as testament to the David Barnett Gallery’s 46 years of art collection and stewardship. Now the owner of more than 6,000 artworks, Barnett nevertheless more

May 28, 2013 9:32 PM Visual Arts

David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

