David Cullen
Scott Walker-Era Pension Problem Rears Its Ugly Head
Put yourself in Robert Angeles’s shoes.Back in 2005, the longtime Milwaukee County employee paid the county $30,513 of his own more
Jun 4, 2014 2:20 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 12 Comments
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele Goes to Bat for His Top Bureaucrats’ Salaries
Has Milwaukee County Supervisor David Cullen declared war on County Executive Chris Abele’s top appointees? more
Nov 15, 2013 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee County Budget Conflicts
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more
Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic: “I Am Very Different”
Last week, Marina Dimitrijevic was sworn in as the new chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The longtime Fourth District supervisor is only the second woman to hold this positionand also the youngest. I spoke to her on Friday, the d.. more
May 1, 2012 6:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cody and Cullen Vie for District 15 Voters on April 3
The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call
If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more
Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cheap Rick
During the early ’70s, years before they were signed to a label, Cheap Trick played Milwaukee so often that they were considered a local band. Little wonder that Milwaukee area tribute acts have found their own audiences. The newest, Cheap ... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee