David Frankel
Will Smith Finds Time, Death and Love in ‘Collateral Beauty’
Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Billy Beane's Winning Season
<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chasing the Birds
<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period.. more
Feb 3, 2012 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Meg Boren’s Circle of Empowerment
Boren permanently moved to Nicaragua in 2002 but periodically returns to Wisconsin to spre Shepherd Express ,Books more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Reverend Horton Heat w/ The Necromantics
Criticshave never come to a consensus as to which genre of “billy” theRevere Laughin’ and Cryin’ With the Reverend HortonHeat ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee