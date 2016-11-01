RSS

The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Visual Arts

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors more

Dec 12, 2012 3:31 PM Visual Arts

Most political controversies over art are just silly: low-rent politicians pretending to represent ordinary folks by loudly objecting to any public art that bothers anyone who doesn't understand it. more

Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The holidays invite individuals, family and friends and the odd person in the mall or street, together to create relationships. For whatever period of time, the relationships may generate hope, love and meaning for a routine daily existence. .. more

Dec 24, 2010 6:16 AM Visual Arts

A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

