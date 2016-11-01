David Lenz
Our Brother’s Keeper?
The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Subversive Art of Portrait Painting
“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Behind Closed Doors
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors more
Dec 12, 2012 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Ugly Art of Politics
Most political controversies over art are just silly: low-rent politicians pretending to represent ordinary folks by loudly objecting to any public art that bothers anyone who doesn't understand it. more
Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Power To Portratiture: Remembering Everyday People at the Holidays
The holidays invite individuals, family and friends and the odd person in the mall or street, together to create relationships. For whatever period of time, the relationships may generate hope, love and meaning for a routine daily existence. .. more
Dec 24, 2010 6:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Event of the Week: Journey For Justice
Each year, about 450 people in Wisconsin become victims of gun violence. To raise awarenes (To find other events-including local Earth Day 2009 events-go to the Daily Dose blog) ,Expresso more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Jim Gaffigan (12/30) & (12/31)
Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content