David O. Russell

Joy was inspired by the real-life story of Joy Mangano, a struggling single mom who made a fortune by inventing and marketing the Miracle Mop. Rather than tell her story in the dull fashion of a Hallmark docudrama, Writer-Director David O. ... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:51 PM Film Reviews

We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more

Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM Film Reviews

 Nowadays,soundtracks tend to be of little interest beyond the context of their films.Sure, the music from The Dark Knight Rises effectively maintains the story’smood, but who wants it as the soundtrack for their lives? The Silver Lin.. more

Nov 22, 2012 4:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Are we formed by genetics or environment—“that whole nature versus nurture thing”—as the Alan Alda character in Flirting With Disaster might put it? The Miramax comedy, directed by David O. Russell (ThreeKings), was one of my Top 10 movies the ye.. more

Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

