David O. Russell
Joy
Joy was inspired by the real-life story of Joy Mangano, a struggling single mom who made a fortune by inventing and marketing the Miracle Mop. Rather than tell her story in the dull fashion of a Hallmark docudrama, Writer-Director David O. ... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
American Hustle
We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more
Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Silver Linings Songbook
Nowadays,soundtracks tend to be of little interest beyond the context of their films.Sure, the music from The Dark Knight Rises effectively maintains the story’smood, but who wants it as the soundtrack for their lives? The Silver Lin.. more
Nov 22, 2012 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Boutique Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St. 888-543-4766 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Flirting With Disaster
Are we formed by genetics or environment—“that whole nature versus nurture thing”—as the Alan Alda character in Flirting With Disaster might put it? The Miramax comedy, directed by David O. Russell (ThreeKings), was one of my Top 10 movies the ye.. more
Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fu Manchu
Fu Manchu’s fuzzed-out punk- and stoner-rock hasn’t changed much over the yea We Must Obey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee