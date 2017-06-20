David Roper
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘A Funny Thing Happened’ at Off The Wall Theatre
Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre Company presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 16-31. It is a hilarious story involving a crafty slave and his attempts to win the hand of a slow-witted but beautiful courtesan for h... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Jun 8, 2015 9:12 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Circe and Cyclops in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Live Parody of ‘Valley of the Dolls’
Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more
Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Man Like Hong Kong’ Remains a Mystery
A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more
Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Off The Wall And On The Beach
I just saw Off The Wall’s On The Beach last night. The adaptation of the 1957 Nevil Shute novel was at its best during a cocktail party that makes up roughly half of the show (or so I remember.) The setting is a clever one: A full-scale nuclear .. more
Sep 16, 2011 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Curumin w/ The Fresh Cut Collective
Luciano Nakata Albuquerque, a musician from Sao Paulo, Brazil, better known by his stage name Curumin, brings with him an instrument Milwaukee rarely sees at live concerts: a cavaquinho. It’s a small four-string guitar similar to a ukulele,... more
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee