David Roper

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre Company presents A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum Dec. 16-31. It is a hilarious story involving a crafty slave and his attempts to win the hand of a slow-witted but beautiful courtesan for h... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:53 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Theater

Courtesy: Off the Wall

Jun 8, 2015 9:12 AM Theater

Courtesy of Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Theater

Off The Wall / via Facebook

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more

Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Theater

I just saw Off The Wall’s On The Beach last night. The adaptation of the 1957 Nevil Shute novel was at its best during a cocktail party that makes up roughly half of the show (or so I remember.) The setting is a clever one: A full-scale nuclear .. more

Sep 16, 2011 4:19 PM Theater

