RSS

David Thomson

 When Iwant to read about film, I’ll read anything handy by David Thomson. His booksare bulky, hard to miss on any shelf for their heft, highly opinionated andusually good for a little serendipity. Open any page of "Have Y.. more

Nov 28, 2013 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

 DavidThomson is among the preeminent film critics of our time. The Britishexpatriate, living in San Francisco, has written several big doorstopper bookson movie history. His latest, The Big Screen: The Story of the Movies (Farrar,.. more

Dec 11, 2012 2:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9751.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Joe andMary Hutterer opened the Valley Inn in the 1950s and it is the only business ofits kind that remains in the neighborhood.Jim, the oldest of their five children, took over the business in 1996. Until afew years ago, the menu consisted... more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES