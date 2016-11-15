David Yates
Film Clips 11.15
Bleed for This is the amazing true account of Vinny Paz (Miles Teller), a boxer cut down in his prime. While struggling to win the champ’s belt, talented Vinny made self-destructive decisions—one of which leads to a car accident breaking th... more
Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The Return of Tarzan (and Jane)
The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
In the second last novel in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter cycle, the young wizard has begun his sixth year at Hogwarts and is feeling the sap of teenage in his limbs. There is turnover in the faculty and Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy, is back for a.. more
Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Believe It!
Edward R. Murrow's CBS Radio program "This I Believe" originally ai This I Believe II ,Books more
Oct 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books