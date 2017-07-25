Dawes
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Conor Oberst w/ Dawes @ The Pabst Theater
Conor Oberst didn’t leave the sold-out crowd at the Pabst Theater hanging too long Saturday night. Just three songs into his set he played the first of what would turn out to be a very generous he,Concert Reviews more
Jun 2, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Counting Crows' Different Kind of Covers Album
Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: The Rosebuds, Fucked Up, Black Lips
After Tim Bracy and Shannon McArdle of The Mendoza Line divorced in 2007, they released one last album together, 30 Year Low, a recrimination-laden back and forth that buried the charred remains of their relationship in salt. The Rosebuds' new div.. more
Jun 7, 2011 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater, June 12
Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hot Podcast Action
Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and WMSE's Ryan Schleicher were kind enough to have me on the 22nd edition of their joint podcast this week. As always, the podcast is a treasure trove of great new music recommendations; this installment features lov.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul van Dyk
Ranked as the world’s No. 3 DJ on DJ Magazine’s “Top 100 DJs” poll, Paul van Dyk makes for North America this month with a schedule of 17 shows in 17 days. Regarded as a legend of the electronic music scene worldwide, van Dyk never more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Frustrating Mission of Putting Inmates to Work
Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Glen Brower Is the Better Choice in the 21st District
Voters in Oak Creek and South Milwaukee can choose an Assembly representative,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections