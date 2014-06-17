A Day In Hollywood/A Night In Th
Scott Walker’s Bubble
I had some mixedfeelings about the New Republic's article on the Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker's Toxic Racial Politics. Mostly because itmakes Wisconsin seem so horrible. The part about Walkerriding white privilege/cluelessness into offi.. more
Jun 17, 2014 4:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Lorde Will Headline the BMO Harris Pavilion in September
The breakout music star of2013—and a star in the true, global phenomenon sense of the word—New Zealandalternative-pop singer Lorde will make her first appearance in Milwaukee onFriday, Sept. 26 with a show at the Summerfest grounds’ BMO Harris .. more
Jun 2, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"New Word Document" Featuring Vanessa Armstrong
TheRiverwest Public House Co-op on 815 E. Locust St. hosts a program thathas been rolling for over two years now. New Word Document is avariety show and open mic featuring a fusion of writers, comedians, musiciansand other performers showcasin.. more
May 20, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Learning Comedy From Edge
On Sunday, May 4th, professional actor/comedian Allen Edge will be teaching a workshop in character development. Edge has a great deal of acting experience. His resume includes work with The Goodman Theatre, E.T.A. Theatre, Victory Gardens Theatr.. more
May 1, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Calliope Set a June 6 Album Release, Hit the "Casino"
For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psy.. more
Apr 23, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Miller Park Introduces the Hank House, a House for Hank
Brewers fans visiting Miller Park this week will likely notice a new addition: The Hank House, "a roomy, one bedroom Cape Cod-style dwelling" for Hank, the team's resident mascot/philanthropist/dog. The name is a little misleading: It won't actual.. more
Apr 21, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
FOOL PROOF For Ex Fabula
“ In mathematics, a proof is a deductive argument for a mathematical statement. In the argument, other previously established statements, such as theorems, can be used .” That being said, a foolish mathematical proof is probably not what Ex F.. more
Apr 2, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton... more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee