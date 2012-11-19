RSS
Days Of Our Lives
Barrickman’s World
The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more
Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Jennifer Harris @ WPCA
When Milwaukee's Jennifer Harris met Regan Golden they were adjunct professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris a workshop instructor and lecturer in jewelry and metalsmithing in the art department. The two instructors hoped on.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
From milwaukee to Tinseltown
b y Martin Hintz How did you land the role? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Martin Hintz Off the Cuff 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!