RSS

Days Of Our Lives

artreview.jpg.jpe

The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more

Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Visual Arts

When Milwaukee's Jennifer Harris met Regan Golden they were adjunct professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Harris a workshop instructor and lecturer in jewelry and metalsmithing in the art department. The two instructors hoped on.. more

Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4130.jpe

b y Martin Hintz How did you land the role? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES