Dcf
re:Craft & Relic Coming Up Nov.14-15
Do you like searching for diamonds in the ruff at thrift stores and antique stores?This Nov. 14-15 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, join 250 local vendors for re:Craft & Relic, an event that features a diverse assortment of artisan treasure.. more
Nov 5, 2015 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Paul Ryan’s Lunch Bag Lie
Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more
Mar 12, 2014 4:41 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Emergency Rule Gives DCF Expanded Powers to Penalize Day Care Providers
The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) enacted an emergency rule on July 9 that gives the department new powers to collect alleged overpayments from—and seize the property of—day care providers in the Wisconsin Shares program.B... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments