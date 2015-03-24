RSS

De La Soul

baseballbuddha_logo.jpg.jpe

At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of.. more

Mar 24, 2015 7:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

blogimage15407.jpe

Few long-lived rap acts have been as astonishingly consistent as De La Soul, the Long Island trio that recorded one of hip-hop's most groundbreaking albums, 1989's 3 Feet High and Rising, and went on to record a series of great follow-ups..... more

Jul 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11425.jpe

Milwaukee is filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations and expensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.On the local rapper-producer’s second album, Living in Technocolor, Raze wears his empty pockets as a badge of h... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage1353.jpe

Here's one that's been circulating around the music blogs, courtesy of Unkut.com: A raw, early version of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" featuring a very different arrangement and unheard verses from Dres from Black Sheep and Posdnous from De L.. more

Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES