Dean Jensen

Penny dreadfuls were the pulp fiction of Victorian Britain—cheap paperback novels, usually lurid and often gothic in theme. The name was well chosen for the Showtime series except for one thing: Producers John Logan and Sam Mendes aren’t ch... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:38 PM Home Movies

Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more

Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Visual Arts

October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of... more

Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Exceptional art often deserves more than one viewing. For examples in Milwaukee, look no further than the exhibits at two of the city’s most respected galleries, Dean Jensen Gallery and Tory Folliard Gallery.Dean Jensen Gallery currently of... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

