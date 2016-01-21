Death By Design
Death by Design for Murder
If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more
Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Death By Design' at the Brumder
Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more
Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Danceworks Explores ‘Lying’ in Powerful Performance
Lying is the title and loose premise for a collection of new dances by members of Danceworks Performance Company and guest choreographer Amii LeGendre. LeGendre’s piece begins with dancer Kelly Anderson playfully accosting the audience with... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top
It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee