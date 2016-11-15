RSS

Debussy

marcelle.jpg.jpe

Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more

Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Album Reviews

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

blogimage19691.jpe

The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

blogimage18556.jpe

Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18484.jpe

The compelling beauty of La Mer, Debussy's most famous and widely performed score, dates from 1903, a time of great personal happiness following a divorce from his wife and new life with his mistress. The music abounds in the shaded... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES