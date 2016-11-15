Debussy
Marcel Khalifé: Andalusia of Love (Nagam Records)
Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more
Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
A Classic Salon
PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more
Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Ryan Truesdell /Gil Evans Centennial Project
The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
MSO Shines Even Brighter in Carnegie Hall
One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Sophisticated MSO Readies for Carnegie Hall
Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Debussy's Lush 'La Mer' at MSO
The compelling beauty of La Mer, Debussy's most famous and widely performed score, dates from 1903, a time of great personal happiness following a divorce from his wife and new life with his mistress. The music abounds in the shaded... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music