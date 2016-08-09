Deerhoof
Deerhoof w/ Blank Spell, The Blisters @ Mad Planet
It’s curious that celebrated San Francisco noise-rockers Deerhoof don’t seem to get the same kind of bookings as their turn-of-the-millennium contemporaries. Whatever the reasons for it, though, it’s actually a boon to their loyal undergrou... more
Aug 9, 2016 9:47 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 4-10
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Of Montreal w/ Deerhoof @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Despite not being the hot property they once were, Of Montreal are still well worth checking out live. more
Mar 16, 2015 7:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Juiceboxxx Brushes Off His Viral TV Performance
Iconoclastic, Milwaukee-bred MC Juiceboxxx caused a stir online a couple months back when video of him suffering through a disastrous performance on TMJ 4 News more
May 7, 2014 12:46 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Milwaukee Embraces The Delphines
Getting some momentum going behind a band is usually a challenging ordeal, involving lots of tedious hard work and perseverance without any guarantee of success. In certain rare cases though, things seem to move almost more
Mar 5, 2013 11:30 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Alice's Adventures in Hartford
Ever since it was written in 1865, the Lewis Carrol novel Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland has been hugely popular. Stage, film and even video game adaptations of the novel have met with huge success over the years as well. Most notably, film dir.. more
Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Deerhoof Leaves a Paper Trail
Few bands seem to have more contempt for the structural formality of sheet music th Offend Maggie ,Music Feature more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature