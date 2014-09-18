Deficit
Crunching the New Numbers in the Burke-Walker Race (And More)
Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
Big Jump in Wisconsin’s Deficit to $1.8 Billion
The state’sstructural deficit will climb to a projected $1.76billion in the next term, according to new numbers released by thenonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau today. That’s a huge jumpfrom the LFB’s estimate in May that the state would.. more
Sep 8, 2014 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Raising Medicare Age Won't Save Money But Will Cost Lives
Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more
Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Homeownership Support Shouldn't Be a Mansion Subsidy
With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more
Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM David Sirota News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Voodoo Economics Still Isn't a Plan
By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 10 Comments
What's in a Name?
When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Scrooge McRyan
Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Romney's Budget-Balancing for Dummies
Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending... more
Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Cutting Kids' Health Care Will Make Deficits Bigger
In the name of curtailing deficits, politicians across the country are hacking away at programs that aim to make children healthier. In Congress, for example, House Republicans are spearheading a budget that eviscerates funding for food ass... more
Jun 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Verdicts on the Draft? Keep ’Em at Arm’s Length
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Courthouse Security Privatization: Epic Fail
When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other county facilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemed preposterous.And it was.According to new numbers crunch... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
He’s “McSame” on Social Security, Too
