Sep 18, 2014 4:44 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

The state’sstructural deficit will climb to a projected $1.76billion in the next term, according to new numbers released by thenonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau today. That’s a huge jumpfrom the LFB’s estimate in May that the state would.. more

Sep 8, 2014 8:24 PM Daily Dose

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more

Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM News Features

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more

Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM News Features

With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more

Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM News Features

Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Seeking applause from a right-wing audience in Michigan, Mitt Romney vowed: "I will cut spending... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

In the name of curtailing deficits, politicians across the country are hacking away at programs that aim to make children healthier. In Congress, for example, House Republicans are spearheading a budget that eviscerates funding for food ass... more

Jun 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The only bigger waste of time than the endless previews of the NFL draft is the endless analysis of the selections. The best answer to any "what'll happen" question in sports is, "We'll see." But that's especially true when the questio more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

When Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker announced that privatizing security at the courthouse and other county facilities would save taxpayers more than $750,000 a year, it seemed preposterous.And it was.According to new numbers crunch... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

Wall Street Journal ,News Features more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

