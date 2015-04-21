RSS

As much as I enjoyed it, there is only one moment on Dahm & Mashio's 2014 album Illuminati Shxt that I remember well, and it's probably not the one they hoped I would. One of the tracks ends with a solid minute of silence before the next one begin.. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more

Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

So often are the certitudes and pronouncements of the chattering class simply mistaken that they must always be treated with deep skepticism. That is especially true when anything important is at stake—from the arguments for invading Iraq s... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

