issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Expresso

juliemeyer.jpg.jpe

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

davidcrowley.jpg.jpe

Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM News

dailydose_russfeingold.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM News 5 Comments

latonyajohnson.jpg.jpe

Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM News

mandelabarnes.jpg.jpe

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

chisholmmke.jpg.jpe

We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM News

rep-gwen-moore-official-photo.jpg.jpe

We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM News 1 Comments

edgarlin.jpg.jpe

Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM News

darrolgibson.jpg.jpe

We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM News

marisabelcabrera.jpg.jpe

We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM News

jocasarazamarripa.jpg.jpe

Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM News

issuestatecapitol.jpg.jpe

Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM News Features

joshzepnick.jpg.jpe

Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM News Features

leonyoung.jpg.jpe

Leon Young, FB

In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM News Features

vote.jpg.jpe

When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more

Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 3 Comments

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Daily Dose

Hey Wisconsin: polls are open until 8 p.m. You don\'t need a photo ID if you are already registered. You can register at your polling place if you have acceptable forms of ID. <br /><br />You can check your registration status and polling place <a.. more

May 8, 2012 7:52 PM Daily Dose

blogimage18563.jpe

On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage18490.jpe

In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the second installment... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

