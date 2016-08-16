Democratic Primary
Support the Underdogs
We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Time for a Change: Support Julie Meyer in the South Shore’s Assembly District 20
Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 19 Comments
Vote for David Crowley in Assembly District 17
Of the three individuals running, David Crowley is by far the most experienced and talented candidate on the Aug. 9 Democratic primary ballot. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Return Russ Feingold to the Senate
This is a very easy endorsement to make: We strongly support Russ Feingold in his bid to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
Vote for LaTonya Johnson for Senate District 6
Senate District 6 would be well represented by Rep. LaTonya Johnson, who the Shepherd is endorsing in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Mandela Barnes is the Best Choice in State Senate District 4
We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Support Gwen Moore for Congress
We are once again endorsing Milwaukee County Congresswoman Gwen Moore for re-election in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Time for a Change: Edgar Lin is the Best Choice in Assembly District 16
Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Vote for Democrat Darrol Gibson on Aug. 9
We strongly endorse political organizer Darrol Gibson in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Assembly District 11, which encompasses portions of Milwaukee and Glendale. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Elect Marisabel Cabrera to the Assembly
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Vote for JoCasta Zamarripa on Aug. 9
We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa on Tuesday, Aug 9. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Bonds, Harris and Johnson Running for Senate District 6
Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Attorney Cabrera Challenges Incumbent Zepnick in Democratic Primary
Assembly District 9 cuts through the heart of the Near South Side and Kinnickinnic River and Menomonee River valleys. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, longtime incumbent Rep. Josh Zepnick will face immigration attorney Marisabel Cabrera in the Democrati... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Leon Young Draws Three Challengers in Democratic Primary
In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Four East Side Democrats Sprint to the Aug. 12 Primary
When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more
Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young
Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
VOTE!
Hey Wisconsin: polls are open until 8 p.m. You don\'t need a photo ID if you are already registered. You can register at your polling place if you have acceptable forms of ID. <br /><br />You can check your registration status and polling place <a.. more
May 8, 2012 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Vote: Democratic Gubernatorial Primary May 8
On Tuesday, May 8, Wisconsin voters will be able to select the Democratic candidate for governor in the state's... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 9 Comments
Question of the Week for Democratic Candidates
In the final weeks leading up to the May 8 Democratic primary for governor, the Shepherd will ask the candidates questions about tough issues facing the state, then print their answers for our readers' review. This is the second installment... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments