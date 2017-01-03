RSS

Democrats

trumpimmigration.jpg.jpe

Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM News Features 13 Comments

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

bookreview_harryarthur.jpg.jpe

The GOP accused the Democrats of being soft on national security in a rancorous political year—1948. Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World by Lawrence J. Haas is proof that if history doesn’t re... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:48 PM Books

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:59 PM News Features 12 Comments

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more

May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

dailydose_miketate.jpg.jpe

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

republicans.jpg.jpe

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more

Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

madison-capitol.jpg.jpe

I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more

Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

vote.jpg.jpe

When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more

Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 3 Comments

construction.jpg.jpe

May 9, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

news1.jpg.jpe

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

b9948722z.1_20130706222626_000_gor1g0jd.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more

Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM News Features 4 Comments

111910-carville-greenberg-breakfast-1_full_600.jpg.jpe

It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more

Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM News Features

art15638widea.jpg.jpe

Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more

Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM News Features

robert_la_follette_sr.jpg.jpe

Were you as baffledas me by the Assembly Democrats’ decision not to introduce amendments to thestate budget? I mean, I know it wascrafted by Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican members of the Joint FinanceCommittee and the Republican legislative.. more

Jun 20, 2013 5:30 PM Daily Dose

The Charles Allis Art Museum feels very much like a time warp.  The old Milwaukee estate overlooking Lake Michigan has recently served as a beautiful backdrop for stagings of Shakespeare and ancient tragedy. At the end of the month the classy set.. more

Jun 7, 2013 12:38 PM Theater

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Matt Canter has led political campaigns at the local, state and national level across the country. Now, as Deputy Executive Director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), Canter guides campaigns for the more

Feb 19, 2013 9:37 PM Off the Cuff

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES