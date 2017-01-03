Democrats
An Activist's Guide for the Trump Years
Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM Peter Dreier News Features 13 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World (Potomac Books), by Lawrence J. Haas
The GOP accused the Democrats of being soft on national security in a rancorous political year—1948. Harry & Arthur: Truman, Vandenberg, and the Partnership that Created the Free World by Lawrence J. Haas is proof that if history doesn’t re... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Pro-Republican Gerrymandered Legislative Map Challenged in the Courts
When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Could Still Happen
Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more
May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more
Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Four East Side Democrats Sprint to the Aug. 12 Primary
When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that more
Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
It's Traffic Season: Expect Closures Around US 41
May 9, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Who Is Mary Burke?
With just a year to go before the 2014 gubernatorial election, one Democrat, Mary Burke, a Dane County businesswoman and former head of the Department of Commerce, has just publicly more
Oct 8, 2013 11:04 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Measuring GOP Extremism
It is becoming increasingly plain that the most formidable obstacle to national progress and global security is the Republican Party—and specifically the extremist more
Aug 5, 2013 5:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Prominent Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Pasch Speaks Out
Arguing that the Republican-authored state budget was so bad it could not be fixed and that the Republican majority would not allow any of their amendments to get a more
Jun 26, 2013 12:04 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Come on Dems, Fight!
Were you as baffledas me by the Assembly Democrats’ decision not to introduce amendments to thestate budget? I mean, I know it wascrafted by Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican members of the Joint FinanceCommittee and the Republican legislative.. more
Jun 20, 2013 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Murder Mystery at Charles Allis
The Charles Allis Art Museum feels very much like a time warp. The old Milwaukee estate overlooking Lake Michigan has recently served as a beautiful backdrop for stagings of Shakespeare and ancient tragedy. At the end of the month the classy set.. more
Jun 7, 2013 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Defending the Senate
Matt Canter has led political campaigns at the local, state and national level across the country. Now, as Deputy Executive Director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), Canter guides campaigns for the more
Feb 19, 2013 9:37 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff