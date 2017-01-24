RSS

Dennis Quaid

filmclips1272017.jpg.jpe

In A Dog’s Purpose, after a lifetime happily spent as a young boy’s companion, a golden retriever (voiced by Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn again and again throughout the movie, eventually coming full-circle.Gold is adapted from an incre... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:46 PM Film Clips

at_any_price2.jpg.jpe

In At Any Price, Dennis Quaid stars as Henry Whipple, an Iowa farmer who makes most of his income representing Liberty Seeds, the monolithic maker of genetically modified seeds. The glad-handing Henry is a rural Willy Loman more

May 20, 2013 1:17 AM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

The Words is a story about the allure of storytelling framed by an author whose new novel is about a frustrated novelist acclaimed as “the storyteller of his generation” only after passing off someone else’s work ... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES