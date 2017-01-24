Dennis Quaid
Film Clips: January 26, 2017
In A Dog’s Purpose, after a lifetime happily spent as a young boy’s companion, a golden retriever (voiced by Josh Gad) dies, only to be reborn again and again throughout the movie, eventually coming full-circle.Gold is adapted from an incre... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
At Any Price
In At Any Price, Dennis Quaid stars as Henry Whipple, an Iowa farmer who makes most of his income representing Liberty Seeds, the monolithic maker of genetically modified seeds. The glad-handing Henry is a rural Willy Loman more
May 20, 2013 1:17 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘The Words’ Crafts an Intelligent Drama
The Words is a story about the allure of storytelling framed by an author whose new novel is about a frustrated novelist acclaimed as “the storyteller of his generation” only after passing off someone else’s work ... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews