Department Of Health Services

Is the Walker Administration Using Audits to Harass Family Planning Clinics?
According to DHS, the state Office of Inspector General found that family planning clinics they’d audited were significantly overpaid for services they provided to their clients who use Medicaid. In fact, the inspector general ordered that ... more
Aug 16, 2016 Lisa Kaiser
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 Lisa Kaiser
Walker’s Version of Health Care Reform Is Expensive
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s decision to refuse to fully expand BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program, and implement other cost-savings programs under the more
Jul 9, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Understanding Obamacare: Navigators Will Help You Enroll
Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more
Nov 10, 2013
Wisconsin Counties Ask to Implement Health Care Reform Directly
Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more
Aug 7, 2013 Lisa Kaiser