Dick Blau
Seeing Inside Photographer Dick Blau’s ‘Elephant House’
Photographer and filmmaker Dick Blau takes on the pachyderm as subject in Elephant House, his exhibition currently on view at Woodland Pattern Book Center through Jan. 31. more
Jan 10, 2017 2:57 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Elephant House (Pennsylvania State University Press), by Dick Blau and Nigel Rothfels
In composing Elephant House, Milwaukee photographer Dick Blau repeatedly visited the pachyderms at the Oregon Zoo in the company of historian Nigel Rothfels. more
Nov 4, 2016 8:56 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Music of America
Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Elephants and their Human Caretakers
A new book by Dick Blau and Nigel Rothfels looks at the dynamic relationship between zoo elephants and their human caretakers. Without taking sides in the debate, Elephant House is a thought-provoking study of how elephants and humans inter... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Heart Beats from the ‘Polka Heartland’
UW-Milwaukee film professor Dick Blau mounts an exhibit of photos on Wisconsin’s polka culture at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more
Feb 3, 2015 8:09 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
A Few Notes on Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait
What do people in Wisconsin do to earn a living? The answers provided in the photographic exhibition at Cardinal Stritch University “Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait” continually fascinate and surprise the viewer. The portrai.. more
Sep 23, 2011 5:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MidEast Beat’s Rhythm of the East
Witness Racine's MidEast Beat. The band's repertoire is largely Armenian but also includes Beat performs during the afternoon of Sunday, July 26, at Armenian Fest, 7825 W. Layton Av ,Local Music more
Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music