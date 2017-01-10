RSS

Dick Blau

artreview_woodlandpattern_c.jpg.jpe

Photographer and filmmaker Dick Blau takes on the pachyderm as subject in Elephant House, his exhibition currently on view at Woodland Pattern Book Center through Jan. 31. more

Jan 10, 2017 2:57 PM Visual Arts

elephanthouse.jpg.jpe

In composing Elephant House, Milwaukee photographer Dick Blau repeatedly visited the pachyderms at the Oregon Zoo in the company of historian Nigel Rothfels. more

Nov 4, 2016 8:56 AM Books

bookrevs.jpg.jpe

Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM Books

bookpreview_elephanthouse.jpg.jpe

A new book by Dick Blau and Nigel Rothfels looks at the dynamic relationship between zoo elephants and their human caretakers. Without taking sides in the debate, Elephant House is a thought-provoking study of how elephants and humans inter... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:24 PM Books

artreview_mowa_a.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee film professor Dick Blau mounts an exhibit of photos on Wisconsin’s polka culture at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:09 PM Visual Arts

What do people in Wisconsin do to earn a living? The answers provided in the photographic exhibition at Cardinal Stritch University “Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait” continually fascinate and surprise the viewer. The portrai.. more

Sep 23, 2011 5:08 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7352.jpe

Witness Racine's MidEast Beat. The band's repertoire is largely Armenian but also includes Beat performs during the afternoon of Sunday, July 26, at Armenian Fest, 7825 W. Layton Av ,Local Music more

Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES