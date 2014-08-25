RSS
Dinner Lab
Dinner Lab Pops Up in Milwaukee
Chef Daniel Espinoza's tongue-in-cheek bio on the front of the first Milwaukee Dinner Lab pop-up event's menu describes him as the most huggable Mexican in Chicago. Leaving the event with a belly,Dining Out more
Aug 25, 2014 10:33 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Dinner Lab Prepares to Make Its Milwaukee Debut
Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. “Dinner Lab was just an idea .. more
Jul 22, 2014 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 3 Comments
