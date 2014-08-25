RSS

Chef Daniel Espinoza's tongue-in-cheek bio on the front of the first Milwaukee Dinner Lab pop-up event's menu describes him as the most huggable Mexican in Chicago.

Aug 25, 2014

dinner lab.jpg.jpe

Founded only a couple of years ago by Brian Bordainick, thepop-up dinners of Dinner Lab have gained massive popularity in NOLA and thecities it has already expanded to, including New York, Chicago and SanFrancisco. "Dinner Lab was just an idea ..

Jul 22, 2014

