Dinosaur Jr.

musicgateway_primus.jpg.jpe

Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Music Feature

onmusic_thepixies.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dana Yavin

Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more

Mar 30, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage18697.jpe

It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage11444.jpe

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8907.jpe

This decade has seen the reunions of plenty of great underground-rock bands—from The Pixies and My Bloody Valentine to Pavement and The Jesus Lizard—but none of these reunions have been less probable than that of Dinosaur Jr.’s original more

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3833.jpe

­My favorite music videos traffic in fantastical depictions of youth, with teenagers rocking their high schools, taking over malls and throwing wild pool parties. Another enduring meme is skateboarding—because, really, what's more youthful than sk.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

