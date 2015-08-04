Dinosaur Jr.
Primus Enter the Chocolate Factory
Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Pixies, Primus and Dinosaur Jr. are Coming to the Rave
Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more
Mar 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Technicolor Teeth's Rootless Indie Rock
It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Group of the Altos
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This decade has seen the reunions of plenty of great underground-rock bands—from The Pixies and My Bloody Valentine to Pavement and The Jesus Lizard—but none of these reunions have been less probable than that of Dinosaur Jr.’s original more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dinosaur Jr. Kick Flip, Fall, Get "Over It"
My favorite music videos traffic in fantastical depictions of youth, with teenagers rocking their high schools, taking over malls and throwing wild pool parties. Another enduring meme is skateboarding—because, really, what's more youthful than sk.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
