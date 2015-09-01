Disc Golf
FootGolf Comes to Milwaukee
Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses. FootGolf is exactly wha.. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Throw Milwaukee Brings Winter Disc Golf to Estabrook
Believe it or not, winter will eventually come to an end. Birds will return, days will grow incrementally longer, and that small parcel of land between the sidewalk and street will no longer be a g,Sports more
Feb 20, 2014 1:50 PM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Fish Fry & A Flick: The Big Lebowski
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee