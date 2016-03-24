Disney\'S Beauty And The Beast
Auditions for Beauty and the Beast in Hartford
This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more
Mar 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shadowy Echoes of Beloved Animation
Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Meadowbrook Haunted Cornfield 2010
The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE