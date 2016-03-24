RSS

Disney\'S Beauty And The Beast

This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more

Mar 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Though there is power in the music, the live, touring stage adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a dark concave echo of the dream that was brought to the screen in the early ’90s. more

Mar 24, 2015 10:20 AM Theater

The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

