District 9
Chappie
Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more
Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Matt Damon reaches for Elysium
In movies, the future is often an arena foracting out the anxieties of the present. Elysium presents a starkcontrast between the haves, comfortably ensconced in a space station wheelinglike a giant donut around the world, and the.. more
Aug 8, 2013 7:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee