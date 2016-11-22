Do Not Disturb
Van der Graaf Generator: Do Not Disturb (Esoteric Antenna)
Backed on Do Not Disturb by longtime band members Guy Evans on organ and Hugh Banton on drums, Van der Graaf Generator’s guiding genius Peter Hammill sings with undiminished rancor against a backdrop of intricately shifting tempi and melodi... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:00 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Auditions--A Hotel Onstage In Racine
Racine Theatre Group Over Our Head Players is looking to cast for the show that will evidently be opening its 2011-2012 season. The theatre company opens its season in September with the Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore comedy Do Not Disturb. Th.. more
Jun 1, 2011 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lakefront Festival of Arts
The Lakefront Festival of Arts returns for its 47th year at noon this Friday and continues to run through 5 p.m. Sunday evening. The event is set to showcase 172 artists from around the country on the grounds between the Milwaukee Art Museu... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee