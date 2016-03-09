Dj Kid Cut Up
Milwaukee’s 89 Godzilla Throws Down Some Funk on “Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots
Milwaukee producer 89Godzilla's latest album is called Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots ,and if the title sounds like something The Beastie Boys might have named acollection of instrumental demos, that's oddly appropriate. The 26-ye..
Mar 9, 2016 Evan Rytlewski
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee's Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h..
Oct 27, 2014 Evan Rytlewski
DJ Kid Cut Up
DJ Kid Cut Up and his fellow DJs in the No Request crew have built a local empire around a very simple premise: spinning independent and alternative hip-hop alongside commercial rap. It's a balanced formula that keeps hip-hop fans of all pe...
Oct 20, 2010 Best of Milwaukee 2010
The Nature of ‘NurtureShock’
The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman...
May 10, 2010 Kenya C. Evans