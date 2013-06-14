RSS

Django Unchained

django-unchained-3.jpg.jpe

Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bar.. more

Jun 14, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

david clarke.widea.jpg.jpe

At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more

Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage9342.jpe

Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jennings—a multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and more

Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES