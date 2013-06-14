Django Unchained
Here's the 2013 Point Fish Fry & A Flick Schedule
Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bar.. more
Jun 14, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Django Clarke
At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed. more
Jan 28, 2013 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Bob Jennings Benefit
Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jennings—a multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee