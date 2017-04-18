Dnr
Wisconsin's Environment Under Threat
Wisconsin's environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA.
Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM A.J. MacDonald News Features 1 Comments
The Flat Earth Department of Natural Resources
Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in.
Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents' drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem?
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Faith Groups Try to Send Bottled Water to Prisoners
The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp...
Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Are We Close to Ending the Estabrook Dam Stalemate?
Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate...
Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact.
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
The Wisconsin Departments of Polluter Protection
When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts?
May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Is Walker in Complete Denial on the Environment?
Gov. Scott Walker's recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he's living in denial.
Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Igniting Milwaukee Once More
"This is your life and it's ending one minute at a time." -Tyler Durden.We've gone from horse power to steam power to internal combustion to the speed of information. The contemporary world doesn't allow for much time between breaths. That's w..
Feb 20, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Last Deer Hunt
Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren't getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party
Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The New War on the Poor
Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money
Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Will the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction Threaten the DNR Forest?
On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge
Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Earth Day 2013
Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it's easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn't a serious threat.But unfortunately it is.
Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we've had to endure at the end of the year, isn't it great to live in a state where we don't have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude?
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A River Runs Through It
Rivers don't respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched
Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Waukesha-Milwaukee Water Talks Break Down
Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan...
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Estabrook Dam Decision to Be Revealed
The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to...
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim...
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment...
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments