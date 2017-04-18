RSS

Wisconsin’s environment may be under threat because of a Walker-Trump scheme to weaken the DNR and the EPA. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more

Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM News Features 4 Comments

The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 1 Comments

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker’s recent proposal to gut the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that not only is he a rabid right-winger, he’s living in denial. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:01 PM Expresso 3 Comments

“This is your life and it’s ending one minute at a time.” -Tyler Durden.We’ve gone from horse power to steam power to internal combustion to the speed of information. The contemporary world doesn’t allow for much time between breaths. That’s w.. more

Feb 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more

Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Taking Liberties

Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators are launching a brand-new war on the poor in Wisconsin under an absurd belief the poor may have too much money more

Sep 18, 2013 1:56 AM Taking Liberties

Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more

Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Taking Liberties

On Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) will award a contract for work to be done on the Watertown Plank Interchange and the Highway 100/Union Pacific Railroad bridge more

Sep 4, 2013 3:44 PM News Features

Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM News Features

After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more

Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Taking Liberties

Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more

Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM News Features

Last Wednesday, a Milwaukee Common Council committee voted to pursue negotiations to sell Lake Michigan... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 21 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

