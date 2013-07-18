Dog Exercise Area
Milwaukee County Parks Break Ground on a Bay View Dog Park
Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at aplanned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at EastLincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around,socialize with other dogs, and inte.. more
Jul 18, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Young Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen, one of cinema's grand old men, was once young. This obvious observation was brought home by the DVD release of “Country Matters,” a 1972 British television series starring McKellen as an Edwardian art instructor in an idyllic rural.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood