Dog
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Cavewives Dole Out Irony-Free Blues Epics on "Be The Dog"
There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more
Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Art at the Pfister
Sweetly sentimental paintings are not for me, but here I stand on the north side of the second floor mezzanine in the Pfister Hotel. Concierge Roc Whitesell is at my side, explaining why the oil painting The Kittens (signed J. LeRoy) more
Nov 27, 2012 12:46 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Sam Kulik
Escape from Society is a fascinating rock album from a most unusual source—craigslist. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Kulik placed ads around the country seeking lyrics or poems he could set to music and record. The resulting album pu... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Dog Days of Dining on Milwaukee Patios
Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 3 Comments
McGivern In Cedarburg on the 19th
While the candy filled zombie puppets prepare for an evening at the Marian Center on Milwaukee’s south edge, acclaimed local performer John McGivnern will be getting ready to perform a one-man spoken word show in Cedarburg. The Midwest Emmy .. more
Mar 16, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John McLaughlin and The Rogues w/ Brew City Bombshells, God's Outlaw and Uncle Larry
A Milwaukee composer who has earned a reputation for his moody contributions to underground films, John McLaughlin’s latest project is a bluesy, vaudevillian band. John McLaughlin and The Rogues recreate the eerie spirit of early black more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Victoria Stilwell's Better Way
Harsh as she may come across on her Animal Planet program "It's Me or the Dog," Victoria Stilwell speaks about her methods and illustrates them using local shelter dogs a ,None more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 2 Comments
Brewers let Capuano go to Free Agency
This was expected, but after the final day passed to offer players arbitration, the Brewers allowed Chris Capuano to enter the Free Agent market, though they've expressed interest in bringing him back.Capuano had his second Tommy John surgery thi.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Pug Rescue
Attention sports fans: The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here—it’s time for the fourth-annual Milwaukee Pugfest. Wait, did we say sports fans? We meant to say tiny, bug-eyed, wri,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Outback Bowl
We here at Cute Sports Central are confused by the play of thesecondary. Sure, giving up the big play was a definitely problem forthis team this season, but why do we look like we're 3 steps behindevery receiver?Casillas is a much better player.. more
Jan 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports