The Domes

news1_veteransparkkayaks.jpg.jpe

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

domes.jpg.jpe

“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM News Features

news1_sandyfoloran.jpg.jpe

“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM News Features

mitchell_park_horticultural_conservatory.jpg.jpe

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of insights with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, Matt once again takes one for the team. Last week he attended an almost impossibly dull meeting from the Mitchel.. more

Oct 20, 2016 6:47 PM On Music

politifact-photos-abelephoto.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM News Features

pokemongo.jpg.jpe

In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more

Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Around MKE

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

We believe that Chris Larson will launch a new era in Milwaukee County government and finally end the Walker-Abele policies. We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for Chris Larson on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:02 PM News 1 Comments

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

domes.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more

Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM News Features

aroundmke_germanymeetsmitchellparkdomes.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM News Features 1 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

domes.jpg.jpe

A Timeline of The Mitchell Park Domes Repairs and Funding more

Feb 16, 2016 3:28 PM News 5 Comments

aroundmke_germanymeetsmitchellparkdomes.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Milwaukeeans were shocked and dismayed to find out that the Mitchell Park Domes would be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and that renovations could cost up to $75 million. more

Feb 16, 2016 3:17 PM News 1 Comments

aroundmke_domes.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more

Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

aroundmke_weekendevents.jpg.jpe

We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

steampunk gears.jpg.jpe

Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more

Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Icy Plunge: John and Jodi Eastberg hosted their yearly New Year’s Day/post-Polar Bear Plunge at their cozy Cotswoldian East Side abode. Warming near the fire was a school of brave dippers, including the hostess, an Alverno professor; eco-bu... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:24 AM Around MKE

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

As local home gardeners and full-time farmers can attest, the growing season ends after the first frost. Not much left but some barren patches of dirt and a straggly bit of brown vegetation that hasn’t been pulled up more

Nov 6, 2013 1:17 AM Dining Preview

Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more

Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM Around MKE

