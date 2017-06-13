The Domes
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
The Secret Life of the Mitchell Park Domes
“It’s almost like the facility itself is damaging the plants so much that we want a better facility to grow the plants in,” said the Domes’ lead horticulturalist, Amy Thurner. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What’s Next for the Mitchell Park Domes?
“I want Milwaukeeans to be open minded,” said Domes Director Sandy Folaron. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Domes May Be Dead, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame May Be Worthless
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of insights with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, Matt once again takes one for the team. Last week he attended an almost impossibly dull meeting from the Mitchel.. more
Oct 20, 2016 6:47 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Abele’s Missed Opportunity on Parks
Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Mitchell Park to Hold Pokémon Go Event
In just one week Pokémon Go has become a nationwidephenomenon. The augmented reality game has been downloaded over 15 milliontimes as of Wednesday according to USAToday.Milwaukee County Parks is now getting in on the trend by holding a Pok.. more
Jul 15, 2016 9:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Vote for Chris Larson for Milwaukee County Executive and Bring Integrity Back to Milwaukee County
We believe that Chris Larson will launch a new era in Milwaukee County government and finally end the Walker-Abele policies. We are asking Shepherd readers to vote for Chris Larson on April 5. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Abele Administration Asks for More Domes Funding but Offers Few Details about Plans
On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more
Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Chris Abele a No-Show at Listening Session on the Domes’ Future
It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
Timeline of Domes Repairs and Funding
A Timeline of The Mitchell Park Domes Repairs and Funding more
Feb 16, 2016 3:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News 5 Comments
Are the Mitchell Park Domes Doomed?
It’s safe to say that Milwaukeeans were shocked and dismayed to find out that the Mitchell Park Domes would be closed for the foreseeable future because of safety concerns and that renovations could cost up to $75 million. more
Feb 16, 2016 3:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
Mitchell Park Domes ‘Poland Under Glass’
We've made it through the exciting (and busy) holidayseason, but that doesn't mean the fun has come to an end! Our beloved cityplans to infuse Polish sights, sounds and smells into The Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 9a.m... more
Jan 9, 2015 7:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 2 Comments
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more
Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes
Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more
Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Icy Plunge: John and Jodi Eastberg hosted their yearly New Year’s Day/post-Polar Bear Plunge at their cozy Cotswoldian East Side abode. Warming near the fire was a school of brave dippers, including the hostess, an Alverno professor; eco-bu... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Show Me the Greens: Milwaukee’s Winter Farmers Markets
As local home gardeners and full-time farmers can attest, the growing season ends after the first frost. Not much left but some barren patches of dirt and a straggly bit of brown vegetation that hasn’t been pulled up more
Nov 6, 2013 1:17 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more
Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE