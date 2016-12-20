RSS

Dominique Heaggan-Brown

chisholm_da.jpg.jpe

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

chisholm_da_444.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

Caffrey's (717 N. 16th St.) and Murphy's (1613 W. Wells St.) are teaming up for New Year's Eve 2011! All packages will start at 9pm. The Love Bird package is $20 and includes either 2 pitchers or 6 rails and 1 bottle of champagne. The House... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES