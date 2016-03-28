RSS

Don Knotts

andygriffith.jpg.jpe

Andy Griffith played the bad guy once, in the 1957 film AFace in the Crowd . There, director Elia Kazan had the shrewd sense to turnGriffith’s folksy charm into something sinister. Otherwise, from his early1950s comedy records.. more

Mar 28, 2016 6:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Many child actors fade away or move to different careers in adulthood, but not Ron Howard. His remarkable run as actor and director gained momentum as Opie, the sheriff’s son, in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68). Seventeen episodes plus Griffit.. more

Dec 20, 2010 5:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12633.jpe

When Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was asked to replace his father at a one-off Zeppelin tribute concert in London in 2007, he was more than prepared for the task. He’d been playing the Zeppelin songbook more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6186.jpe

The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES