Don Knotts
All About Andy Griffith
Andy Griffith played the bad guy once, in the 1957 film AFace in the Crowd . There, director Elia Kazan had the shrewd sense to turnGriffith’s folksy charm into something sinister. Otherwise, from his early1950s comedy records.. more
Mar 28, 2016 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ron of Mayberry
Many child actors fade away or move to different careers in adulthood, but not Ron Howard. His remarkable run as actor and director gained momentum as Opie, the sheriff’s son, in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68). Seventeen episodes plus Griffit.. more
Dec 20, 2010 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
When Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, was asked to replace his father at a one-off Zeppelin tribute concert in London in 2007, he was more than prepared for the task. He’d been playing the Zeppelin songbook more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Altar Boyz
The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “... more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee