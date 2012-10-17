Donate
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn't make any major gaffes in last week's debate. But that doesn't mean that he's ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency...
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns...
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether...
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Letter to the Editor Re: Predatory Lending
To the Editor: In response to Lisa Kaisers article Predatory Lenders Beware, I wanted to provide an alternative view. Specifically, Id like to address the perspective of Metro Milwaukee consumers living paycheck to paycheck and how a rece..
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Book Festival
It's that time of year again. The clamor of the summer festivals has subsided and the c
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 1 Comments