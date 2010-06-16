Doug Davis
Doug Davis and Todd Coffey to make rehab appearances
Doug Davis and Todd Coffey will be making appearances with AAA Nashville to prepare them for returns to the major league roster from the DL. Davis has been out with a heart inflammation problem while Todd Coffey bruised his thumb batting in a ga.. more
Jun 16, 2010 2:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Doug Davis to DL with heart virus
Doug Davis was scratched from his start for the Brewers tonight due to the inflammation of the lining around his heart. According to reports, he had chest pains yesterday that he initially treated as heartburn but when it didnt get better, he Go.. more
May 17, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers sign LHP Doug Davis, pending physical
The deal is one-year for $4.25 million base salary. There's a mutual option for $6.5 million in 2011 with a $1 million buyout and $1 million in incentives each season, per Adam McCalvy. more
Jan 20, 2010 8:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers claim Doug Davis off waivers
Doug Davis Claimed By Brewers By Eddie Schmid [August 12, 2009 at 9:57pm CST] 9:57pm: Nick Piecoro at the Arizona Republic also gets confirmation that the Brewers claimed Davis, and says that a deal is not likely but cannot be ruled out. He.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
