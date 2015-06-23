Downer Classic
This Week in Milwaukee: June 25-July 1
Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Downer Super Prime Party is Great Sponsorship Opportunity
On June 27, 2015, at least 10,000 people will line the streets of Milwaukee’s east side for the pro men’s and women’s criterium in the ISCorp Downer Classic. The biggest draw—besides the race—is the Ben’s Cycle Super Prime party that brings nea.. more
May 19, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunset’s Uneven ‘Hair’ Still Holds Charm
Because the raw, organic aesthetic of the ’60s counterculture is at odds with the polished perfection of a Broadway-style musical, Hair is a very difficult show to finesse. The current production at Sunset Playhouse, directed by Ray Jivoff ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater