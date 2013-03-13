RSS
Downsizing Board
South Side Seniors Overwhelmingly Oppose County Board Downsizing
Last night was thefirst OUR Milwaukee listening session, organized by Milwaukee County BoardChair Marina Dimitrijevic and hosted by Supervisor Jason Haas. OUR Milwaukee’sgoal is to get public input on how county government can be reformed so th.. more
Mar 13, 2013 8:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Chris Abele’s power play with his Republican pals
Milwaukee County is a Democratic county. It’s rare for a Republican running statewide to win Milwaukee County and even rarer for a Republican to win a countywide race running as a Republican. To seem more palatable more
Jan 10, 2013 12:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
