Dr. John
"The Midnight Special"
The latest release from the archives of one of the popular late-night ’70s show proves that “The Midnight Special” was nothing if not catholic. more
May 26, 2015 9:40 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 14
Claude Chabrol emerged from the French new wave with a devotion to technical proficiency and classical narrative lacked by his peers. In the mid-’80s Chabrol turned to the detective novels of Dominique Roulet for two stylish films and a pai... more
May 14, 2014 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Gallardo signs
Details aren't out yet, but with Yovani signing, all members of the 40-man roster are now under contract for teh 2009 season.No more info, but the prelim. reporthttp://www.jsonline.com/blogs/sports/40647587.html"> here on the JS website more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dr. John and the Lower 911
Eversince his debut, 1968's Gris-Gris,there's never been a question about t Gris-Gris ,CD Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews