RSS

Dr. Mabuse

 PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more

Nov 19, 2013 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Alove and deep knowledge of film informs some of the selections on Aurora , thesecond album by pianist Ran Blake and singer Sara Serpa. Discordant andwordless in its angst, the duo’s “Dr. Mabuse,” based on Konrad Elfer’s melodyfor .. more

Oct 27, 2012 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9717.jpe

The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Honeypie Café 2643 S. KinnickinnicAve.414-489-7437 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES