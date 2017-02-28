RSS
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commu
Team Certified Reaches Beyond the Ring
Off the Cuff interviews boxing coach Ernie Haines who founded Team Certified out of the King Center to teach self-defense, teamwork and other important life lessons to young people. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff 1 Comments
For Colored Girls at the King Center
Tyler Perry kind of missed the whole point with his film adaptation For Colored Girls. The power of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf draws its power from the raw intensity of narrative voice.. more
Apr 12, 2011 2:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Up
The rules in Hollywood for animated movies are that good animals come from adorable specie Up ,Film more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!